Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.93 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

