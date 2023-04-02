Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $41.33 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00134069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

