KOK Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $34.57 million and $748,854.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,061.93 or 0.99971296 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07042005 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $833,666.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.