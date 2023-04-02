Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Klépierre has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

