Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGFHY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.83) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.47 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.