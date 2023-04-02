KeyCorp Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $100.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.99. BILL has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in BILL by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

