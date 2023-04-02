Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $120.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

KRYAY opened at $99.89 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $117.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

