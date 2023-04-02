KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.18

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as high as $15.60. KDDI shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 61,857 shares changing hands.

KDDI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 11.47%.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

