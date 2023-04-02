JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in March

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,054,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 2,213,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JSR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JSCPF opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. JSR has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

