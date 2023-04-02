JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $9.00

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $445.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 377,427 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.