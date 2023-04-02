JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $9.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $445.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 377,427 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

