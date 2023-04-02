Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBSAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

JBS Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. JBS has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Further Reading

