Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JBI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 709,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.79. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
