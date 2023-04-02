Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 709,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.79. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 364,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $475,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,206,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Articles

