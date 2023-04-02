Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.87 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $176,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $97,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

