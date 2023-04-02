iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 3,436.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.73 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

