iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,679 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 16.8% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

