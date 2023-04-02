iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.70. 4,956,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

