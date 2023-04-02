iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
