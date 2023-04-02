iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

