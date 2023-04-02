Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,527,470.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

