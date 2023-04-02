Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.55 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $25.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00018357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,233,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,100,892 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

