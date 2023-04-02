International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.96. 1,447,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

