International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 12,244 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 6,179,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,191. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

