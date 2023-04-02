Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Up 14.4% in March

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,920,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 70,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,886,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

