Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.1 days.
Inpex Stock Down 0.6 %
IPXHF opened at $10.49 on Friday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.
About Inpex
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.