Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.1 days.

Inpex Stock Down 0.6 %

IPXHF opened at $10.49 on Friday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

