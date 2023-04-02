InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 233,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

IFRX stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading on Friday. 29,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,326. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

