Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 300,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
IKNA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 40,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,487. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 654,800 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 304,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.