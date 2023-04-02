Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 300,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

IKNA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 40,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,487. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 654,800 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 304,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

