IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 550.34% and a negative return on equity of 89.17%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of IceCure Medical stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 100,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IceCure Medical Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

