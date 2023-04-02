Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $10,818.31 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $28,210.26 or 1.00138727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

