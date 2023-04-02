Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

HGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,760. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.81.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

