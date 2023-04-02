Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.