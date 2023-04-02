Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,760 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

