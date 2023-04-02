Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

