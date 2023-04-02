Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Up 0.0 %

HKXCY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. 28,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4203 per share. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

