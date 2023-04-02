Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.93.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.