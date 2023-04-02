HNP Capital LLC Sells 255 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

