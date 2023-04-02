HNP Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.26.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

