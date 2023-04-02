HNP Capital LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

