HNP Capital LLC Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,804 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DXCM stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

