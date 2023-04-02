HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26.90 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, HI has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $392,351.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,178.67 or 1.00026594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01011977 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $477,537.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

