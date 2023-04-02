Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.73.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $254.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $255.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.84. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

