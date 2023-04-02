Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.6 %

HEN3 opened at €72.06 ($77.48) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($139.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.52.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.