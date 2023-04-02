Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
HELE stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.17. 712,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $221.71.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
