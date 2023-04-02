Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.5 %

HELE stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.17. 712,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

