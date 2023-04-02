Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HTIBP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.19. 1,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

