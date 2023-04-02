Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on April 17th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Healthcare Trust stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $26.79.
About Healthcare Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Trust (HTIBP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.