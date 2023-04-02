Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 175.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

