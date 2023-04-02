Head to Head Review: Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) vs. Its Competitors

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Mountain Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 221 1436 2555 83 2.58

Profitability

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -24.89% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -15.52% -7.76% 0.05%

Volatility and Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 85.14, suggesting that its stock price is 8,414% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s competitors have a beta of 2.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$12.00 million -2.74 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.12 billion $176.17 million 21.12

Bright Mountain Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media competitors beat Bright Mountain Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

