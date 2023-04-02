Head-To-Head Analysis: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $205.81 million 4.81 $57.63 million $11.25 17.22 Agree Realty $429.81 million 14.39 $152.44 million $1.83 37.49

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Agree Realty 0 2 6 1 2.89

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alexander’s and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alexander’s currently has a consensus price target of $160.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.42%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $78.23, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alexander’s pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 28.00% 23.27% 4.08% Agree Realty 35.47% 4.18% 2.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

