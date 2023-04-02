Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $157.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

