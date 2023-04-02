Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Shares of TSLA opened at $207.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

