Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

HWCPZ traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.30. 7,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

